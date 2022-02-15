Horizon Forbidden West is getting an official Lego set
Published
A LEGO Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck has appeared online ahead of an official reveal.
#horizonforbiddenwest #lego
Published
A LEGO Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck has appeared online ahead of an official reveal.
#horizonforbiddenwest #lego
Watch as Aloy faces off against various threats in this Horizon Forbidden West cinematic trailer.
Learn more about the story of Horizon Forbidden West in this latest trailer for the upcoming game, and meet some of Aloy's..