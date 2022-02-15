Where is Ukraine? Where are NATO members? A guide to post-Soviet eastern Europe
As Russian forces amass on the country's border with Ukraine, NATO has mobilized troops and diplomats to push back on the looming threat from Putin.
Watch VideoNATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Thursday that the military alliance would defend every inch of its..
Watch VideoNATO allies accused Russia of misleading the world and disseminating "disinformation" by saying it was returning some..