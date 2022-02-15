In an absolutely bizarre video released by Chihuaha State Police, we see hundreds of Yellow-Headed Blackbirds plummeting to earth in a Chihuahua...Full Article
Hundreds of Birds Suddenly Drop Dead from The Sky in Mexico
eBaums World0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
CCTV Footage Shows Hundreds Of Birds Falling Dead To The Ground In Mexico
Rumble
A few days ago, a video (see below) taken by a surveillance camera shows how a large flock of birds flies past the house and many..
Mystery as hundreds of dead birds plunge from the sky in Mexico
New Zealand Herald
Advertisement
More coverage
Dead birds fall from the sky and rain down on cars
"It’s like there was hundreds of birds in the sky and all of a sudden they just died and fell to the ground"
Wales Online