Prince Andrew settles sexual abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre
Published
Prince Andrew has settled a lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre, who accused the British royal of sexually abusing her.Full Article
Published
Prince Andrew has settled a lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre, who accused the British royal of sexually abusing her.Full Article
The two parties reached an out-of-court settlement, according to a notice filed on Tuesday.
A U.S. judge on Wednesday rejected a bid by Britain's Prince Andrew to dismiss a lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre accusing..