Prince Andrew And Virginia Giuffre Reach Settlement In Sexual Assault Lawsuit
Published
The two parties reached an out-of-court settlement, according to a notice filed on Tuesday.Full Article
Published
The two parties reached an out-of-court settlement, according to a notice filed on Tuesday.Full Article
A tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was 17..
Financial terms of the settlement, which was announced in a federal court filing in Manhattan on Tuesday, were not revealed.