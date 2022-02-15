Video captures moment hundreds of birds fell from the sky and died in Mexico
The flock of yellow headed blackbirds were migrating south when they suddenly and simultaneously died above the northern city of Chihuahua.
In an absolutely bizarre video released by Chihuaha State Police, we see hundreds of Yellow-Headed Blackbirds plummeting to earth..