A Spanish fishing boat sank in rough seas off Newfoundland in eastern Canada, killing at least seven people, an official in Spain said. Three crew members were saved from a lifeboat, and a search was launched for 14 crew members still...Full Article
Spanish fishing boat sinks off Canada with 7 dead, 14 missing
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
4 Dead and Many Missing After Spanish Fishing Vessel Sinks in Atlantic
Upworthy
A fishing boat carrying 24 people sank about 280 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, early Tuesday morning, Spanish..
-
Spanish fishing boat sinks off Canada; at least 4 dead
SeattlePI.com
-
Alert: Spain marine rescue service reports at least 4 dead, 3 survivors as Spanish fishing boat sinks off Canada
SeattlePI.com
-
Spanish fishing boat sinks off Canada; 4 dead, 15 missing
Upworthy
-
The 15 best international movies on Netflix
Mashable