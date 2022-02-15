Prince Andrew Admits Guilt and Settles Sexual Abuse Lawsuit With Virginia Giuffre

The suit against Prince Andrew claims that he sexually abused Giuffre on three separate occasions in London, New York, and US Virgin Islands. Starting when she was 17 years old, her claims state that Epstein and Maxwell trafficked her to Andrew.

