Watch VideoAs a major storm takes shape over the middle part of the nation Wednesday, warm air will surge northward on increasing southerly breezes in the East. As the influx of moisture increases from the Gulf of Mexico, showers will evolve into severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes Wednesday night over the...Full Article
Winter Storm Causing Severe Weather Conditions Across The U.S.
Newsy0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Messy Winter Weather System Affects More Than 85 Million Americans
Rumble
A huge storm system is stretching across multiple states, affecting road conditions and electricity.
Advertisement
More coverage
Thousands of Flights Canceled As Winter Storm Landon Hits US
Wibbitz Top Stories
Thousands of Flights , Canceled, As Winter Storm
Landon Hits US .
Yahoo reports that 5,000 flights are expected
to..