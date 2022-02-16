Linda Evangelista unveils her disfigured body that she lost to CoolSculpting

Supermodel Linda Evangelista opened up her heart and soul on what turned out to be the consequences of a CoolSculpting beauty procedure. The procedure makes it possible to get rid of local fat deposits through exposure to low temperatures. However, the procedure did not go well for Evangelista. She shared her experience in a new exclusive photo shoot for People. "I loved being up on the catwalk. Now I dread running into someone I know," the 56-year-old told the magazine. "I can't live like this anymore, in hiding and shame. I just couldn't live in this pain any longer. I'm willing to finally speak," Linda admitted in the interview. In September, Evangelista filed a $50 million damages lawsuit against CoolSculpting's parent company, Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc., alleging that she was unable to work after seven CoolSculpting sessions that she had had from August 2015 to February 2016.