Winter storm to bring heavy snow, icy conditions to Central US
Published
A disruptive storm system moving into the Central U.S. will bring many hazards, including heavy snow, ice and severe weather.
#winterstorm #centralus
Published
A disruptive storm system moving into the Central U.S. will bring many hazards, including heavy snow, ice and severe weather.
#winterstorm #centralus
Thousands of Flights , Canceled, As Winter Storm
Landon Hits US .
Yahoo reports that 5,000 flights are expected
to..
01-16-22 Lexington, KY - Winter Storm Izzy brought several inches of heavy wet snow to central, KY. Wet snow is harder to shovel..
A winter storm is bringing heavy snow to some parts of northern to western Japan on the Sea of Japan side on Thursday. Snowfall may..