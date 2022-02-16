Avocado Import Ban Signals Mexican Cartel Activity

Watch VideoThe U.S. announced a temporary halt on avocado imports from Mexico late last week. The decision came after an American plant inspector in the country received a threatening phone call, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Officials haven't released...
