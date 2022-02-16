Truckers Protesting In Canada End Last U.S. Border Blockade

Watch VideoA Canadian official says truckers protesting the country's COVID-19 restrictions are dismantling their last remaining blockade along the U.S. border. Meanwhile, the siege of Ottawa appears to be heating up.

The federal official says the final blockaders are leaving Emerson, Manitoba, opposite North Dakota, and...

