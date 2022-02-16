U.S. Could See 100 Years Worth Of Sea Level Rise In Just 3 Decades

Watch VideoAmerica's coastline will see sea levels rise in the next 30 years by as much as they did in the entire 20th century, with major Eastern cities hit regularly with costly floods even on sunny days, a government report warns.
By 2050, seas lapping against the U.S. shore will be 10 to 12 inches higher, with parts of...
