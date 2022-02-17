Defending champion Kyle Larson earns Busch Light Pole for 2022 Daytona 500
Kyle Larson will start from the pole position for Sunday's 64th running of The Great American Race at Daytona International Speedway.
NASCAR's defending champion, Kyle Larson, will lead the field to green in the 64th running of the Daytona 500 on Sunday.