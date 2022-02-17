Canada wins Olympic hockey gold after defeating rival U.S.
Team Canada has won women's hockey gold after defeating the U.S. at the 2022 Winter Olympics is Beijing, China.Full Article
The two countries have fought over the gold medal in every Games but one since women’s hockey became an Olympic sport in 1998.
Watch VideoAmerican assistant captain Hilary Knight calls it "a beautiful rivalry." Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin sums it up..