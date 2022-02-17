Charlie Munger: Crypto Is 'Like Some Venereal Disease'
Published
During a live Q&A, Warren Buffett's right-hand man, Charlie Munger, had harsh words for cryptocurrency and Bitcoin.
#charliemunger #qa #qamp #warrenbuffett
Published
During a live Q&A, Warren Buffett's right-hand man, Charlie Munger, had harsh words for cryptocurrency and Bitcoin.
#charliemunger #qa #qamp #warrenbuffett
Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger described cryptocurrencies as akin to “venereal disease” and are “beneath..
Comments made by Warren Buffet’s right-hand man and vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway have gone viral for their imaginative..