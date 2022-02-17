The swimmer killed by a shark off a popular Sydney beach has been identified as 35-year-old diving instructor Simon Nellist.He was reportedly training for Malabar's Magic Ocean Swim this weekend, which was cancelled after the fatal...Full Article
Sydney shark attack: Little Bay victim identified as diving instructor
