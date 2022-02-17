Ukraine Crisis Rattles Europe After 30 Years of Peace
The happy complacency of post-Cold War peace is being shattered by Russia’s threats, demands and massive military buildup around Ukraine.Full Article
Watch VideoWorld leaders sought Wednesday to back up their tough words over Russia's aggression against Ukraine, announcing..
Watch VideoUkrainians defied pressure from Moscow with a national show of flag-waving unity Wednesday, while the West warned that..