Mrs. Maisel' Renewed for Final Season 5 at Amazon
The new tight 10 is a firm five : The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will end its Emmy-winning run after its upcoming — and just-ordered — fifth season.
Hit series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel will return for a fifth and final season, Amazon Prime Video has announced.