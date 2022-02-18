Donbass evacuates population to Russia, expects Ukraine to attack

Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed People's Republic of Donetsk, delivered a video address to local residents, in which he announced that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky was going to launch an offensive on the territory of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in the near future. "The armed forces of the People's Republic of Donetsk, having experience in conducting military operations, remain in constant combat readiness. We are fully prepared to protect the civilian population and infrastructure,” Pushilin said. Ukraine denies plans to attack Donbass Earlier, Valery Zaluzhny, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that Ukraine had no plans for an offensive in the Donbass. According to Zaluzhny, the Armed Forces of Ukraine strictly comply with the Minsk agreements and the norms of international humanitarian law, and "do not plan any offensive operations or shelling of civilians."