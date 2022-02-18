Nicole Kidman criticised for racy Vanity Fair cover

Nicole Kidman graced the latest cover of Vanity Fair magazine and was criticized on social media for her racy outfit. The 54-year-old actress posed in a revealing outfit at the gates of a blossoming garden. Kidman was photographed wearing a gray crop top and a ruffled mini skirt by Italian brand Miu Miu. The actress also wears stockings and pointed shoes. Many did not like Kidman's outfit. Some did not appreciate the choice of clothes and claimed that they could not understand why such a gorgeous actress agreed to wear the clothes that made her look like a schoolgirl.