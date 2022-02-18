Surgeon general tests positive for COVID-19
Published
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy announced Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, days after he said that his 4-year-old daughter had the virus.
#surgeongeneral #vivekmurthy
Since the first case of COVID was confirmed in the U.S., 68.6 million Americans have tested positive for COVID-19.