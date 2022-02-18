President Biden Signs Stopgap Spending Bill Averting Shutdown

Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden on Friday signed a bipartisan bill to extend government funding for three weeks to give Congress more time to reach an overdue deal financing federal agencies through the rest of the fiscal year, the White House announced.
The Senate approved the measure Thursday by a bipartisan 65-27 vote, five...
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden on Friday signed a bipartisan bill to extend government funding for three weeks to give Congress more time to reach an overdue deal financing federal agencies through the rest of the fiscal year, the White House announced.