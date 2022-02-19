President Joe Biden says Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

President Joe Biden said Friday he is "convinced" that Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine within the week, an event that would trigger Western sanctions set to turn Russia into what a US official called a "pariah." "As of this moment I'm convinced he's made the decision," Biden said in televised remarks at the White House. Biden said the attack could come in the next "week" or "days" and that targets would include the capital Kyiv, "a city of 2.8 million innocent people."