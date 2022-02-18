NYC mayor announces plan to bar homeless people from sheltering in subway
New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a plan on Friday to keep homeless people from sheltering and sleeping in the subway system.
#subway #ericadams
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is making an aggressive push to try to remove homeless people from the city’s sprawling subway..