Jeffrey Epstein Associate Jean-Luc Brunel Found Dead In Prison Cell
The modeling agent was being held in an investigation into the rape of minors and trafficking of minors for sexual exploitation.
The 76-year-old was found hanging in his cell in La Santé, in the south of the capital city, in the early hours of Saturday..
French modelling agent and Jeffrey Epstein associate Jean-Luc Brunel has been found dead in prison.