MLB: Spring Training Games Postponed Until At Least March 5
Major League Baseball announced Friday that Spring Training games will be delayed and begin no earlier than March 5. More at MLB Trade Rumors.
#springtraininggames
The Major League Baseball owners locked out the players on December 1. The ongoing labor dispute threatens to shorten the regular..
MLB said it will begin daily negotiating sessions Monday with players association in hopes of reaching deal to avoid delaying start..