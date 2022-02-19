Suicide bombing in Somalia town kills 14
Published
A suicide bomber killed 14 people in a popular restaurant in the central Somali town of Beledweyne on Saturday, on the eve of a round of voting there,…Full Article
Published
A suicide bomber killed 14 people in a popular restaurant in the central Somali town of Beledweyne on Saturday, on the eve of a round of voting there,…Full Article
A blast tore through a busy restaurant in the Somali town of Beledweyne, killing at least 14 people. Jihadist group al-Shabab has..
[VOA] At least six people were killed and 13 others injured when a suicide bomber targeted a minibus full of delegates involved in..