China's Sui Wenjing and Han Cong win gold in pairs figure skating
China's Sui Wenjing and Han Cong won gold in pairs figure skating at the 2022 Beijing Games on Saturday.
The beloved Chinese team sat through most of the Olympics to deliver a performance that proved worth the wait.
China's Sui Wenjing and Han Cong win figure skating pairs gold with a score of 239.88 at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.