Separatist rhetoric, 'false-flag operation' fears stoke Ukraine tensions
Pro-Russian separatists said on Saturday they had uncovered a plan by Kyiv to seize territory they control in eastern Ukraine by force. Authorities in the Ukrainian capital quickly dismissed the alleged plan as a fake Fears are growing in Kyiv and the West that a false-flag operation - an act committed with the intent of pinning blame on another party - could be staged in eastern Ukraine and used as a pretext for Russia to attack.Full Article