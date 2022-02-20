Russia Extends Troop Drills Near Ukraine As Violence Spikes

Russia Extends Troop Drills Near Ukraine As Violence Spikes

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoRussia extended military drills near Ukraine's northern borders Sunday amid increased fears that two days of sustained shelling along the contact line between soldiers and Russa-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine could spark an invasion.

The exercises, originally set to end Sunday, brought a sizable contingent of...

Full Article