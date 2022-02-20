Vladimir Putin has given the order for his troops to invade Ukraine, with the Russian army now poised to strike.That's according to US intelligence, which has revealed about three-quarters of Russia's total forces have been deployed...Full Article
US intelligence reveals Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian troops to invade Ukraine
