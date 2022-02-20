Russia extended military drills near Ukraine's northern borders Sunday amid increased fears that two days of sustained shelling along the contact line between soldiers and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine could spark an...Full Article
Ukraine crisis: Russia extends troop drills; Ukraine appeals for cease-fire
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Russia Extends Troop Drills Near Ukraine As Violence Spikes
Newsy
Watch VideoRussia extended military drills near Ukraine's northern borders Sunday amid increased fears that two days of sustained..
Advertisement
More coverage
Ukraine crisis: Russia and Belarus begin military drills amid drive to ease tensions
euronews (in English)
Russia and Belarus begin joint army exercises near the Ukrainian border on Thursday, while NATO allies step up troop deployments..