Carl Icahn launches proxy fight with McDonald's over treatment of pigs
Published
Carl Icahn, the famed billionaire corporate raider, has pushed McDonald's for better treatment of pigs in recent years.
#carlicahn #mcdonalds
Published
Carl Icahn, the famed billionaire corporate raider, has pushed McDonald's for better treatment of pigs in recent years.
#carlicahn #mcdonalds
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has launched a proxy fight for two seats on the Board of McDonald's Corp. aiming to challenge the..