Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard takes swing at Wisconsin assistant coach following loss
Published
Several players also appeared to throw punches in the ensuing fight.
#assistantcoach #juwanhoward
Published
Several players also appeared to throw punches in the ensuing fight.
#assistantcoach #juwanhoward
Michigan coach Juwan Howard appeared to be upset about a Wisconsin timeout. He and coach Greg Gard argued and Howard struck a..
Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard sparks an on-court scuffle between his team and the Badgers following a 15-point loss at..
It's an insane situation