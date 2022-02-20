Trump social media app Truth Social set to be released Monday
Published
Trump announced Truth Social last year to "stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech" after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
#trump #tyranny
Published
Trump announced Truth Social last year to "stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech" after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
#trump #tyranny
Donald Trump is set to make a social media comeback this week with the launch of his new app Truth Social, after the former United..
Former President Donald Trump seems primed to make his return to social media on President's Day.