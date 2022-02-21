Ukrainian shell destroys Russian border checkpoint. Crisis escalates quickly

A shell hit a border checkpoint on the border with Ukraine, the Federal Security Bureau of Russia said, TASS reports. The incident took place on Monday, February 21 at 9:50 am. An unidentified projectile fired from the territory of Ukraine hit the border service of the FSB in the Rostov region, which is located 150 meters from the border between Russia and Ukraine. The checkpoint was completely destroyed, there were no casualties. Sappers are working at the scene. Ukraine shells People's Republic of Donetsk Denis Pushilin, the head of the People's Republic of Donetsk, announced a sharp aggravation of the crisis and hostilities on the border with Russia.