Bubba Wallace is 'p-----' about coming in second at the Daytona 500
Published
Bubba Wallace is not happy about his runner-up finish at the Daytona 500. The driver ranted about the result following the race.
#bubbawallace #daytona500
Published
Bubba Wallace is not happy about his runner-up finish at the Daytona 500. The driver ranted about the result following the race.
#bubbawallace #daytona500
Bubba Wallace was devastatingly close, painfully close. And he felt the agony of defeat immediately, finishing as runner-up in the..
Austin Cindric became the second-youngest Daytona 500 winner Sunday after holding off Bubba Wallace in overtime at Daytona..