500-Pound Black Bear 'Hank The Tank' Breaks Into Dozens Of Homes

Watch VideoAn exceptionally large bear has broken into at least 28 homes in California since July. Weighing nearly 500 pounds and known fondly as "Hank the Tank," the black bear has been leaving a trail of destruction as he rummages for food in the Tahoe Keys community in South Lake Tahoe.
Officials and local police have...
