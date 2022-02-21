Putin Mulls Recognizing Separatist Eastern Ukrainian Regions
Published
The regions have requested independence and military aid. Ukrainian authorities deny launching an offensive against the regions and accuse Russia of provocation.Full Article
Published
The regions have requested independence and military aid. Ukrainian authorities deny launching an offensive against the regions and accuse Russia of provocation.Full Article
Watch VideoThe U.S. and Russian presidents have tentatively agreed to meet in a last-ditch diplomatic effort to stave off Moscow's..
Donbass is in south-eastern Ukraine, some of whose territory is occupied by two unrecognized separatist states, the Donetsk..