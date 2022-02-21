Sam Hunt's Pregnant Wife Files for Divorce Citing Adultery
Published
Country star Sam Hunt’s pregnant wife has filed for divorce after 5 years of marriage, and she’s citing infidelity as the reason.
#samhunt
Published
Country star Sam Hunt’s pregnant wife has filed for divorce after 5 years of marriage, and she’s citing infidelity as the reason.
#samhunt
The country singer was accused of adultery in his estranged wife's recent divorce filing.
The estranged pair is currently expecting a new baby, who is expected to arrive in May.