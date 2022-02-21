Biden responds with limited sanctions after Putin recognizes breakaway Ukraine regions
Published
Russia said it would recognize the independence of two Ukrainian regions, possibly a pretext to sanctions and likely to trigger sanctions.
#putin
Watch VideoThe U.S. and Russian presidents have tentatively agreed to meet in a last-ditch diplomatic effort to stave off Moscow's..
Watch VideoU.S. President Joe Biden said Friday that he is “convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade..