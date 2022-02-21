A strong explosion near a gold mine in southwestern Burkina Faso has killed 59 people and injured more than 100 others, the national broadcaster and witnesses reported. The explosion was believed to have been caused by chemicals...Full Article
Gold mining site blast reportedly kills at least 59 in Burkina Faso, West Africa
Gold mining site blast reportedly kills 59 in Burkina Faso
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — A strong explosion near a gold mining site in southwestern Burkina Faso killed 59 people and injured..
