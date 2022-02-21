Courteney Cox on past face work: 'S--t, I'm actually looking really strange'
“Friends” legend gets very candid about her previous cosmetic procedures — and how she’s looking forward to turning 60 in the near future.
#courteneycox
In a recent interview, the 57-year-old actor reflected on how she feels about getting older, as well as some cosmetic work she's..