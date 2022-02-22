Oil prices surge as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates
Published
Oil prices jumped as the Ukraine crisis escalated. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered forces into two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine.
#vladimirputin
Published
Oil prices jumped as the Ukraine crisis escalated. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered forces into two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine.
#vladimirputin
Hong Kong (AFP) Feb 21, 2022
Equities were mixed Monday while oil prices eased after presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir..
Watch VideoFrom crude oil rigs to the gas that ends up in your tank, it's typically a long process that begins thousands of miles..