Dr. Paul Farmer, global humanitarian leader, dies at 62
“He didn’t take no for an answer. He didn’t think anybody was too poor or too illiterate to be entitled to receive health care,” one colleague remembered.
Global health leader Dr. Paul Farmer, founder of Boston-based humanitarian nonprofit Partners in Health, has died at 62 in Rwanda.
BOSTON (AP) — Dr. Paul Farmer, a U.S. physician, humanitarian and author renowned for providing health care to millions of..