Germany stops Nord Stream 2 pipeline, US weighs response to Russian action in Ukraine
Published
Convoys of armored vehicles were seen rolling across Ukraine's separatist-controlled territories. It wasn't immediately clear if they were Russian.
Published
Convoys of armored vehicles were seen rolling across Ukraine's separatist-controlled territories. It wasn't immediately clear if they were Russian.
Convoys of armored vehicles were seen rolling across Ukraine's separatist-controlled territories. It wasn't immediately clear if..
Germany has halted the approval of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine.