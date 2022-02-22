Father arrested after ordering son, 4, to shoot at officers in McDonald's drive-thru, police say
The incident in Midvale, Utah, began after the father received an incorrect order, police said.
The incident in Midvale, Utah, began after the father received an incorrect order, police said.
'Sad day for law enforcement'
A 4-year-old child fired a gun at police officers on instructions from his father during a dispute over a food order at a Utah..