A 16-year-old from India has beaten world chess champion Magnus Carlsen
"I'm just really happy," Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa said. He is the youngest person to defeat Carlsen since the Norwegian became world champion.Full Article
India's 16-year-old Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa registers two more victories after a stunning win over World No.1 Magnus Carlsen.